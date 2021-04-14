© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
45) Prof Hugo Silva: electromagnetismo natural vs. artificial
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • April 14, 2021
Créditos para #queroemigrar.com: https://www.facebook.com/queroemigrarhoje/ | https://www.facebook.com/queroemigrarhoje/videos/vb.1404809079766852/294908491499031/ |
Original | 06 Maio, 2020:
Professor Hugo Silva - Diferença entre Electro-Magnetismo Natural E Artificial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOJyhnKwtdc
Vídeo recomendado: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GvQ3k1gkQY
Mais info: https://www.5verdades.org/
Porque razão nos devemos preocupar com a radiação polarizada que já começou a aumentar sobre todos nós?
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Original | 06 Maio, 2020:
Professor Hugo Silva - Diferença entre Electro-Magnetismo Natural E Artificial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOJyhnKwtdc
Vídeo recomendado: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GvQ3k1gkQY
Mais info: https://www.5verdades.org/
Porque razão nos devemos preocupar com a radiação polarizada que já começou a aumentar sobre todos nós?
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.