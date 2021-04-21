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Attorney Exposes MSM/Big Tech Information Manipulation Causing Violence
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150 views • April 21, 2021
Constitutional attorney Norm Pattis joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the mainstream media and big tech manipulating and controlling the flow of information the public can access is creating a violent response. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60809bf2f5c4b13ab546b808
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