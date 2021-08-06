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Reiner Fuellmich update – We are starting to win in the courts!
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478 views • August 06, 2021
There is NO any evidence of "pandemic"
Things are happening in other parts of the world, and law suits have commenced here in Canada. I believe that we are starting to see the BIG TURNING of the tide! Alberta has downgraded Covid 19 to the seasonal flu, (as we knew it always was), and have said there will be no more covid measures. This is likely due to the public and lawyer pressure put on to reveal the truth.
Don't stop the pressure people, this will never be over, UNTIL ALL THE CRIMINALS are charged, convicted, and executed for crimes against humanity.
Things are happening in other parts of the world, and law suits have commenced here in Canada. I believe that we are starting to see the BIG TURNING of the tide! Alberta has downgraded Covid 19 to the seasonal flu, (as we knew it always was), and have said there will be no more covid measures. This is likely due to the public and lawyer pressure put on to reveal the truth.
Don't stop the pressure people, this will never be over, UNTIL ALL THE CRIMINALS are charged, convicted, and executed for crimes against humanity.
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