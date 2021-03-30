81 year old Freedom fighter George escaped communism and fears it's return. Toronto, Canada 03/23/21



As a political refugee from communist Czechoslovakia, 81 yr old George has a powerful message for Canadians!



He speaks about the media, lock downs, freedom, police forces violating citizens fundamental human rights, being shot at while escaping communist Czechoslovakia fleeing the imposition of what would become one of the most brutal, authoritarian, and isolationist regimes in the Communist Bloc.



From the Communist coup d'état in February 1948 to the Velvet Revolution in 1989, Czechoslovakia was ruled by the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia (Czech: Komunistická strana Československa, KSČ). The country belonged to the Eastern Bloc and was a member of the Warsaw Pact and of Comecon. During the era of Communist Party rule, thousands of Czechoslovaks faced political persecution for various offences, such as trying to emigrate across the Iron Curtain.



The 1993 Act on Lawlessness of the Communist Regime and on Resistance Against It determined that the communist government was illegal and that the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia was a criminal organization.



He describes the current actions of the Liberal government as criminal and sees 100% parallel between the fascist and communist tactics of the past and the current government actions.