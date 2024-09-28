BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

👀 🇮🇱 🇺🇳 Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Full Speech at the United Nations General Assembly in NYC
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
303 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 7 months ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

During a Friday (September 27, 2024) address to the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the council to a “swamp of antisemitic bile" for the international criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza and rightfully so.

Related Article: Netanyahu Addresses UN General Assembly As ‘Swamp Of Anti-Semitic Bile’ - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/netanyahu-addresses-un-general-assembly-as-swamp-of-anti-semitic-bile/

Related Video: Almost the Entire Room Cleared Out During Netanyahu's Speech at the UN General Assembly - https://t.me/APFGAC/33086

#UNRWAExposed


AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Support Israel Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/support-israel/

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

8. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

9. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products


💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp


FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country


Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

Keywords
iranmuslimsisraeljewsislampalestinenew yorkunited nationsbenjamin netanyahugazanew york cityamerican patriots for god and countryhamaswar on terrorlebanonhezbollahprime minister of israelunrwaisrael warunited nations general assemblyun general assemblybenjamin netanyahu un speechnetanyahu un speechunrwa exposedswamp of antisemitic bile
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy