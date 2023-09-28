Pets in Love





Sep 28, 2023





6 months of neglect, poor dog gave up hope in owner and accepted to see her life end

Credit to: Sadies Dog Rescue

Follow and support them at: IG/Sadies Dog Rescue

She has been in the yard of an elderly lady for about 6 months. when her granddaughter visited her in the countryside and saw the dog. she realised it was not ok for her to be like this and the dog needed help! And they contacted the rescue team to immediately rescue the dog. These reasonable and kind children saved this poor dog's life!

