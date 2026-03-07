No Aerial Superiority: US B-52 Bombers are Attacking Iran with Long-Range Cruise Missiles

No Aerial Superiority: U.S. B-52 Bombers Are Attacking Iran With Long-Range Cruise Missiles

American B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers have been attacking targets in Iran using long-range land-attack cruise missiles, in a sign that the United States Air Force has not yet achieved aerial superiority over Iran.

The subsonic jet-powered bombers joined the war few days after the American-Israeli opening strikes, which were on February 28, and in two video footage released by the United States Central Command on March 5 and 7, they appeared to be armed with AGM-158 JASSM missiles, most likely the extended range version AGM-158B JASSM-ER.

B-52 bombers are typically employed to drop guided or unguided bombs directly over hardened targets. Their use as cruise missile launchers even days after the start of the war indicate that the U.S. The Air Force has not yet achieved aerial superiority over Iran.





@(https://southfront.press/no-aerial-superiority-u-s-b-52-bombers-are-attacking-iran-with-long-range-cruise-missiles/)