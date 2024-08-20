457 -Unter der Pyramide ...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pyramiden-Playlist "Das verbotene Wissen"
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrzYaZ6ZeLmniqE3_roxHBXOCkN_D9KTs
Man hat herausgefunden, daß die Blöcke der ägyptischen Pyramiden
aus einer dort vorhandenen Gesteinsmischung, Kalk und Wasser gegossen wurden.
Sie sind also aus Beton:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znQk_yBHre4
.
.
.
.