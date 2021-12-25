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(3 of 12) This is the third of a twelve part series of videos. 'It's the fear of offending people... censorship... that is what we're trying to fight here. Not a society built around the right
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31 views • December 25, 2021
(3 of 12) This is the third of a twelve part series of videos.
'It's the fear of offending people... censorship... that is what we're trying to fight here. Not a society built around the rights and privileges of minorities. I want what is best for the majority, what is best for our nation.'
'It's the fear of offending people... censorship... that is what we're trying to fight here. Not a society built around the rights and privileges of minorities. I want what is best for the majority, what is best for our nation.'
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