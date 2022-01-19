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TURKEY BLIZZARD
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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71 views • January 19, 2022
A blizzard in Turkey with heavy snowfall ❄️ paralyses southern Turkey. In Gaziantep, the snowstorm dumped over 20 inches, while thousands of people have been stranded on the roads. Many have died and have frozen to death. #Turkey #Snow #Blizzard #snowstorm #weather #severeweather

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