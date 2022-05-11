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Leviticus 13 Prescribes Face Marks and Quarantine To Prevent the Spread of Disease
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62 views • May 11, 2022
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31 But if, when the priest examines the sore, it does not seem to be more than skin deep and there is no black hair in it, then the priest is to isolate the affected person for seven days. Leviticus 13:31
31 But if, when the priest examines the sore, it does not seem to be more than skin deep and there is no black hair in it, then the priest is to isolate the affected person for seven days. Leviticus 13:31
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