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Veertien vooraanstaande academic
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Veertien vooraanstaande academici, allen specialisten op hun eigen gebied, komen samen om de gevaren te bespreken waarmee wij allen worden geconfronteerd door de Covid 19 pandemie. Zij bespreken in detail de verdiensten en de gevaren van de vaccins die worden uitgerold en aan de samenleving worden opgedrongen.
Gepresenteerd door Katherine Macbean van The Awareness Foundation
Met de volgende specialist:
Professor Dolores Cahill
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Richard Fleming
Dr. Dmitry Kats
Dr. Tess Lawrie
Dr. Li-Meng Yan
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. Peter McCullough
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Dr Lee Merritt
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Richard Urso
Dr Sam White
Dr Vladimir Zelenko
Gepresenteerd door Katherine Macbean van The Awareness Foundation
Met de volgende specialist:
Professor Dolores Cahill
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Richard Fleming
Dr. Dmitry Kats
Dr. Tess Lawrie
Dr. Li-Meng Yan
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. Peter McCullough
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Dr Lee Merritt
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Richard Urso
Dr Sam White
Dr Vladimir Zelenko
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