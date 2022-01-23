© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Is not going to Invade Ukraine
Follow
1
Share
Report
372 views • January 23, 2022
I live in Ukraine. I follow as much politics as I can. I get notices from the US State Department telling me of possible impending Russian Actions in Ukraine. The Russians don't have any more troops on the Ukrainian border than they normally have. My friends in Russia all tell me the people of Russia do not want a war with Ukraine. My friends here in Ukraine all say that a war with Russia will not happen. Both sides have the same attitude. Slavic people do not fight Slavic people.
The Fear Porn is too much. It is time to give it a rest.
The Fear Porn is too much. It is time to give it a rest.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.