© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Dirt Biden - I'm Going to Beat Joe Biden
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • September 13, 2020
"I’m prepared to say that I have a record of over 40 years and that I’m going to beat Joe Biden," Biden said. "Look at my record."#beatjoebiden #imgoingtobeatjoebiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #danglingjoe #joeidiot #joemoron #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #bennyhill
Like Share Subscribe
Like Share Subscribe
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.