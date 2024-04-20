Create New Account
Andrew Bridgen Calls For Immediate End To All mRNA Vaccines, Gallery Of Fans Cheer Wildly
Prevent Global Genocide
On April 18, 2024 Hearts of Oak @HeartsofOakUK writes:

"Andrew Bridgen addressing Parliament giving the first long debate on Vaccine Harms. He has solely carried this issue and now secured a full debate and given courage to other MP's to speak up. He is a modern day hero in the midst of the biggest medical scandal in UK history."


Sunfellow On COVID-19: https://rumble.com/v4qfwec-andrew-bridgen-calls-for-immediate-end-to-all-mrna-vaccines-gallery-of-fans.html

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmacover-updebateparliamentukgovernmentpandemicdeathsathletesscandalmpmass murderinjuriescovidmrnaexcess deathsdied suddenlyandrew bridgen

