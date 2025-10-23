‘Release the Zelensky files’: Ex-Pentagon adviser likens Ukraine’s dictator to Epstein





🔊 Former Pentagon adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor made an explosive comparison, likening Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, claiming both served the interests of “wealthy and influential powers in the West.”





♦️ Speaking to podcaster Mario Nawfal, Macgregor said Zelensky has “no intention of seeking peace in a war Ukraine has hopelessly lost,” and called for the “Zelensky dossier” to be made public.





♦️ He added that Trump was right to tell Zelensky to “shut up and stop,” saying Washington must now focus on securing “the best possible outcome” instead of chasing lost causes.



