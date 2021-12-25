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Lethal Injection - The Story Of Vaccination
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502 views • December 25, 2021
A great panoramic film on vaccinations made by the "We are Change Utah". If you are going to watch any film on vaccines, this is a must. Covering: vaccinations on population control; smallpox; polio; MMR; forced vaccinations; Adjuvants; Gulf War Syndrome; ASDs and Human Diploid Cells, and other issues.
The definitive look into the history of vaccination. From cancer, to autism, to the purposeful sterilization of innocent people around the globe, find out why all of these things are perfectly legal according to U.S. CODE - why the government considers you no different than cattle in their own law.
The definitive look into the history of vaccination. From cancer, to autism, to the purposeful sterilization of innocent people around the globe, find out why all of these things are perfectly legal according to U.S. CODE - why the government considers you no different than cattle in their own law.
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