Philadelphia Reporter Shot 7 Times: Leftist Journalist Mocked Violence Surge Before Being Murdered
Published 19 hours ago

Stew Peters Show


Oct 4, 2023


Journalist Josh Kruger was gruesomely shot to death while inside of his home.

Josh Lekach, host of the show “Wrong Opinion”, is here to talk about proud liberals and how they continue to ignore the skyrocketing violent crime made possible because of Democrat policies.

This is the America those on the Left have begged for and even in the face of rising violent crime they refuse to admit they are wrong.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3n0b84-philadelphia-reporter-shot-7-times-leftist-journalist-mocked-violence-surge.html


