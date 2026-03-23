WAR ON THE HILL: Inside Congress with Tim Burchett | Ep72 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

In this episode, Lara interviews Congressman Tim Burchett from Tennessee about government dysfunction, corruption, and foreign influence. Burchett criticizes Congress’s slow pace, the subversion of executive orders, and the misuse of taxpayer money—especially funds sent to Afghanistan that end up with the Taliban. They discuss the influence of unelected bureaucrats, dark money, and foreign ownership of U.S. industries. Accountability, transparency, and active citizen engagement is critical to combat political inertia and restore trust in American democracy.





00:00:00-Congress in Gridlock: Why Nothing Gets Done

00:02:31-Deep State Sabotage: Biden Appointees, NGOs & Taliban Funding

00:04:33-Follow the Money: How NGOs and Dark Money Corrupt Washington

00:09:10-Voting Games: Why Congress Hides from Accountability

00:12:38-Billions to the Taliban: US Taxpayer Funds, Terrorist Regimes & UN Loopholes

00:17:04-Trump vs. Congress: Executive Orders, Deep State, and Political Inertia

00:20:29-Election Chaos: Impeachment Threats, Stolen Votes, and Political Retaliation

00:24:54-Why Grassroots Candidates Are Sabotaged: Rhinos, GOP Betrayal & Dark Money

00:30:06-Insider Trading in Congress: The Rigged System Exposed

00:37:55-The Impeachment Playbook: How Dems and Rhinos Plan to Paralyze Trump

00:41:14-The Election Fraud Machine: Tech, Voter Rolls, and Nationwide Cheating

01:00:01-Foreign Influence: China, Oil, Toll Roads & America’s National Security Betrayal





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Congress corruption, Afghanistan funding, election fraud, NGOs and terrorism, dark money, accountability





All music licensed via Artlist.io





https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep72