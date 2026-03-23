WAR ON THE HILL: Inside Congress with Tim Burchett | Ep72 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

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In this episode, Lara interviews Congressman Tim Burchett from Tennessee about government dysfunction, corruption, and foreign influence. Burchett criticizes Congress’s slow pace, the subversion of executive orders, and the misuse of taxpayer money—especially funds sent to Afghanistan that end up with the Taliban. They discuss the influence of unelected bureaucrats, dark money, and foreign ownership of U.S. industries. Accountability, transparency, and active citizen engagement is critical to combat political inertia and restore trust in American democracy.
00:00:00-Congress in Gridlock: Why Nothing Gets Done
00:02:31-Deep State Sabotage: Biden Appointees, NGOs & Taliban Funding
00:04:33-Follow the Money: How NGOs and Dark Money Corrupt Washington
00:09:10-Voting Games: Why Congress Hides from Accountability
00:12:38-Billions to the Taliban: US Taxpayer Funds, Terrorist Regimes & UN Loopholes
00:17:04-Trump vs. Congress: Executive Orders, Deep State, and Political Inertia
00:20:29-Election Chaos: Impeachment Threats, Stolen Votes, and Political Retaliation
00:24:54-Why Grassroots Candidates Are Sabotaged: Rhinos, GOP Betrayal & Dark Money
00:30:06-Insider Trading in Congress: The Rigged System Exposed
00:37:55-The Impeachment Playbook: How Dems and Rhinos Plan to Paralyze Trump
00:41:14-The Election Fraud Machine: Tech, Voter Rolls, and Nationwide Cheating
01:00:01-Foreign Influence: China, Oil, Toll Roads & America’s National Security Betrayal
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Congress corruption, Afghanistan funding, election fraud, NGOs and terrorism, dark money, accountability
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