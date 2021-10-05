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MIKE ADAMS WITH JAMES GRUNDVIG - VACCINE RESEARCHER BLOWS THE LID ON THE CRIMINAL FRAUD OF THE CDC
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1182 views • October 05, 2021
Credit to Health Ranger Report
James Grundvig interviewed by Mike Adams.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
James Grundvig interviewed by Mike Adams.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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