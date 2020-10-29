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Bill Gates' Eugenics Agenda
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313 views • October 29, 2020
How is that a computer nerd, who cannot even protect my computer from getting a virus, and who doesn't even have a college degree, become the guy who is spearheading a worldwide vaccination program to [allegedly] protect the whole world from a virus? How can we trust a eugenicist who has dedicated his entire life to depopulating the planet to save humanity from ANYTHING?
I'm supposed to take a vaccine from a guy, who has no medical background, but is in fact a well-known eugenicist and son of one of the Board members of Planned Parenthood who goes on TED and says "The world has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, [and] reproductive health services (i.e., abortions), we could perhaps lower that by 15%?"
If you examine Gates' words closely, you'll see what he's admitting is all of the aforementioned programs that he funds using the money that he steals from us selling us crappy computer software, but pays zero taxes, are not meant to help humanity thrive and make us healthier, happier, or wise, but to lower population--to kill us.
I'm supposed to take a vaccine from a guy, who has no medical background, but is in fact a well-known eugenicist and son of one of the Board members of Planned Parenthood who goes on TED and says "The world has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, [and] reproductive health services (i.e., abortions), we could perhaps lower that by 15%?"
If you examine Gates' words closely, you'll see what he's admitting is all of the aforementioned programs that he funds using the money that he steals from us selling us crappy computer software, but pays zero taxes, are not meant to help humanity thrive and make us healthier, happier, or wise, but to lower population--to kill us.
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