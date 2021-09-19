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FDA says NO to booster death shots, LAND INVASION of America (and Europe) now under way
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592 views • September 19, 2021
FDA says NO to booster death shots, LAND INVASION of America (and Europe) now under way
Mike Adamw with Situation Update EMERGENCY BROADCAST for Sep 18, 2021
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/c73bba6b-59b4-467f-aec2-403f66ebf3ef
Mike Adamw with Situation Update EMERGENCY BROADCAST for Sep 18, 2021
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/c73bba6b-59b4-467f-aec2-403f66ebf3ef
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