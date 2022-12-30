😮Ρομπότ(Humanoid-robot) ίδιο με άνθρωπο λέει τις ειδήσεις!Τεχνολογία ΑΙ (Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη)

🤖Στην Κίνα ένα ρομπότ πανομοιότυπο με άνθρωπο ξεκίνησε δοκιμαστικά να λέει τις ειδήσεις!Σε λίγο καιρό δεν θα αναγνωρίζουμε αν αυτός που είναι δίπλα μας είναι άνθρωπος ή βιολογικό ρομπότ!
