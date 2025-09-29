BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'An Orwellian experience' - George Galloway on his arrest - clip 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 24 hours ago

'An Orwellian experience' — George Galloway on his arrest

Phrase 'you're not under arrest but are not free to leave' ought to chill the blood, he warns

'It could happen to any of you'

Adding: 

Trump met Qatar’s Emir before Netanyahu talks 

President Donald Trump met Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani ahead of Israeli PM Netanyahu’s White House visit, CNN reports.

Qatar has been central to Gaza ceasefire talks, despite setbacks after Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

The move ties into Trump’s 21-point Gaza peace plan, as the White House pushes Netanyahu toward a deal.

@Sputnik


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy