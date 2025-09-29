'An Orwellian experience' - George Galloway on his arrest - clip 1

'An Orwellian experience' — George Galloway on his arrest

Phrase 'you're not under arrest but are not free to leave' ought to chill the blood, he warns

'It could happen to any of you'

Adding:

Trump met Qatar’s Emir before Netanyahu talks

President Donald Trump met Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani ahead of Israeli PM Netanyahu’s White House visit, CNN reports.

Qatar has been central to Gaza ceasefire talks, despite setbacks after Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

The move ties into Trump’s 21-point Gaza peace plan, as the White House pushes Netanyahu toward a deal.

@Sputnik



