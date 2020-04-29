© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't Care About No Social Distancing: Thousands Of New Yorkers Crowd Brooklyn Streets For Funeral Of Rabbi Who Died Of Coronavirus
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • April 29, 2020
Uploaded April 29, 2020
Thousands of Orthodox Jewish mourners crowded a Brooklyn street Tuesday night, flouting the city’s social distancing rules to mourn a rabbi who died of coronavirus. The mourners packed the road at Rutledge St. and Bedford Ave., surrounding NYPD vehicles trying to break up the throng. At its peak, about 2,500 attended the funeral, no one was arrested or issued summonses for violating social distancing rules
Thousands of Orthodox Jewish mourners crowded a Brooklyn street Tuesday night, flouting the city’s social distancing rules to mourn a rabbi who died of coronavirus. The mourners packed the road at Rutledge St. and Bedford Ave., surrounding NYPD vehicles trying to break up the throng. At its peak, about 2,500 attended the funeral, no one was arrested or issued summonses for violating social distancing rules
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.