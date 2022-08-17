Snap Tap interview with Dr William Bay. 17-08-22.

Lance & Kent from The Australia Project interview Dr William Bay, 17th August 2022.





Dr Bay is an outspoken doctor in Australia fighting for his patients rights to not take an experimental poison, ie; the covid jab. He founded the Queensland People's Protest and has been very busy conducting events, actions, protests and speaking out publicly against the massive crime against humanity currently being conducted against the free people of the world.





When a bomber is over the target they get the most flak, and that is indeed the case with Dr Bay as he has just been de-registered by AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Authority), the "governing" body of doctors in Australia, and can no longer practice medicine. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare staff are being gagged in this country, fearing for their careers and livelihoods and indeed, their reputations. We need more brave GPs like Dr Bay to stand together and say no, enough is enough. Where there's risk there must be choice.





We will win.





In this short but very interesting video Lance, Kent and Dr Bay talk about AHPRA and the massive corruption that exists in the system and how we can get out of it.





Find out more about the Qld People's Protest here ~ https://qpp.life/





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Find out here - https://theaustraliaproject.org





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Thanks for watching.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





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