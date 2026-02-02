BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
What's REALLY Happening to Charlie Kirk and TPUSA
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
121 views • 2 days ago

This video examines the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the subsequent takeover of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) by his widow, Erika Kirk. The video highlights Kirk’s defiance of Zionist pressure prior to his death, Erika’s controversial background, and the FBI’s suspicious handling of the case, framing these events as part of a broader agenda to neutralize anti-globalist leaders.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
false flagdeep statecontrolled oppositioncharlie kirkassassinationfbi cover-uptpusaconservative movementzionist infiltrationerika kirk
