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Holy Molly ! Dr. Jane Ruby just interviewed the esteemed Dr. McCullough and he just said: None of the so called vaccines - aka : bio weapons - are safe for human use as reported by a British study.
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41 views • July 28, 2021
Of course we all know this. Check out our yellow hibicus blooming off our patio. We are hanging here at the Nature Lodge and Gardens riding out the pandemic and the revolution going on back home. Check out our web site for our B n B: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
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