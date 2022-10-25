© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters: Canadian Gov STEALS Successful Cancer Treatment From Doctor; Now Charging Elitists A FORTUNE For Same Treatment. Dr. Makis has fought a battle against the health authorities. He claims to have developed a new technology with an eighty to ninety percent success rate in treating prostate and breast cancer. But because this new technology is so cheap, he says the Canadian government got angry.