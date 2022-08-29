Dr. Joseph P. Farrell: Reptilian Secret Space Programs & The Giza Death Star

Truth of Asteroid Belt It was 5th Planet from SUN at blow up and Earth Moon is 5th Planet Core at Got in Earth Orbit &Egypt Pyramids 4 of Big One was Build by Fallen Angels & Their Half Reptilian Sons, Cain was Half Reptilian & Able was the Atlantis Yes Able has Children before he was Murder by CAIN. Able Son of Adam & Cain Son of Satan Half Reptilian Eve has Two Baby by two Father. Atlantis Left Earth in 4033 B.C Same time as Noah flood they help noah with the Arch 1/3 of Atlantis Escape The Earth to Aldebaran . He Do best he Can OK Joseph P. Farrell is an Oxford scholar and author of an astounding 37 books on such topics as the mysteries of the Egyptian pyramids, Nazis in America, and the secret networks of global finance in the post-World War 2 era.What do you get when you import high-ranking Nazi scientists and their twisted ideology into America and task them with replicating their rocket program? You get NASA and a way of conducting business that obscures the truth through a public-facing agency while the real progress is happening well out of view of the prying eyes of the general public and the American taxpayer.

Did the Nazis lose WWII or was that just the Germans that surrendered, and has the 4th Reich been reconstituted in the form of the 4th Industrial Revolution team in Davos? And where did all of that money disappear that Fitts & Skidmore discovered? We might be wise to look up for the answers.