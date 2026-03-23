A Few Hours Left To The Global Lockdown Countdown: ZERO Energy, ZERO Food, ZERO Travel… Are You Ready?

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By the time you finish this, the lights for 72 million people might never come back on. If you aren't prepared to be your own utility company, your own bank, your own grocery store, and your own security by tonight, you’ve already run out of time. There are only a handful of ways to turn this around for yourself and your family. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
ECI Development:
https://ecidevelopment.com/destination/nicaragua/
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***** Sources for this video *****
Iran Equinox Ritual Operation Golden Return: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRinliaCvUQ”
ECI Development:
https://ecidevelopment.com/destination/nicaragua/
Controlled Demo:
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Intro song; War Pigs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w
50% Of World Will Go Black:
https://x.com/IV_Musketeer/status/2035521484836221021?s=20
Oil $147/Barrel: https://x.com/MilkRoadMacro/status/2035134092191334704?s=20
Hegseth:
https://x.com/Kaos_Vs_Control/status/2035173169632313796?s=20
George W Bush Iraq : https://youtu.be/nMgQ5T0qZGw?si=4EXo77gmUUk5wdA4
Trump Watches:
https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/2026166421261111337?s=20