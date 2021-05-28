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Gerald Celente Unite For Freedom Peace and Justice Exposing Government Covid Lies and Corruption
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260 views • May 28, 2021
My talk with Gerald Celente about his Unite For Freedom Peace and Justice Rally in Kingston new York.
Support Jason at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
See and support Gerald here https://trendsresearch.com/
and https://www.facebook.com/gcelente
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Support Jason at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
See and support Gerald here https://trendsresearch.com/
and https://www.facebook.com/gcelente
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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