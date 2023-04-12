Create New Account
Like a Cancer: 3 Big Failures
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 20 hours ago |

Government power is like a cancer. So if the people don’t “nip the shoots of arbitrary power in the bud,” they shouldn’t be surprised when it’s used as a foundation for more and more and more. The people certainly failed to get the job done, and in these three areas, it couldn’t be more obvious. 


Path to Liberty: April 12, 2023


freedomlibertyconstitutionhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendment

