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9-21-21 Portal Activation of God's Infinite Calculus
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73 views • September 28, 2021
We have entered an important portal this last fall equinox. God's infinite calculus of mathematical fractal laws has activated. Those continuing on the ascension path will begin to engage these new codes to manifest a new reality on earth. The soul understands this language of God Source. Part 2 of the video presentation discusses the Luciferian consciousness on the planet which has dominated humanity's mental body. This consciousness can no longer be supported on the ascension path of the earth. 2022 will continue to bring surprises as the fall of the old crumbles and the new emerges. Our souls will guide us forward even in times of turmoil.
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