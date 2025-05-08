Silicon Valley billionaire Scott Bessent, called Putin a "war criminal"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silicon Valley billionaire Scott Bessent, who was appointed US Treasury Secretary, called the Russian President a "war criminal", adding that Washington is still negotiating, just like the Americans negotiated with post-war Japan.
Clearly this man knows nothing more than Silicon Valley, not war strategy. Does he consider Zelensky a 'war criminal'?