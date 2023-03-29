Intense Firefight As First Army Corps Shock Troops Of Rus Southern Mil District Assault AFU Trenches

Soldiers of the First Army Corps of the Southern Military District (formerly the DNR army) cleared out a strongpoint in the Donetsk direction assisted by a drone. The VSU retreated from the attack and the drone operator was able to guide the soldiers in where to direct their fire to destroy the UKR so they would not come back and kill more Russians.
Mirrored - December1991
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.