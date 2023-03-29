Create New Account
Intense Firefight As First Army Corps Shock Troops Of Rus Southern Mil District Assault AFU Trenches
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Soldiers of the First Army Corps of the Southern Military District (formerly the DNR army) cleared out a strongpoint in the Donetsk direction assisted by a drone. The VSU retreated from the attack and the drone operator was able to guide the soldiers in where to direct their fire to destroy the UKR so they would not come back and kill more Russians.

Mirrored - December1991

russiawarfareukrainetrench

