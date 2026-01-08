SATISFACTORY - Spagetti layout without clipping [PART 2]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00:00 Tier 4 - Advanced Steel Production
0:19:17 Tier 4 - Expanded Power Infrastructure
0:25:09 Tier 4 - Logistics Mk.3
0:26:01 Completing Phase 2.
0:33:03 Tier 5 - Oil Processing
0:39:17 Tier 5 - Fluid Packaging
0:40:39 Tier 5 - Petroleum Power
0:45:05 Tier 5 - Jetpack
0:46:37 Alternate: Bolted Iron Plate
0:47:10 Tier 6 - Industrial Manufacturing
0:53:41 Tier 6 - Monorail Train Technology
1:01:41 FICSIT boombox tapes
1:09:52 Completing Phase 3