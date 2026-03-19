Hypersonic missile maneuvering over Israel before hitting target

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Iran deployed Fattah-2 HGV (Hypersonic Glide Vehicle) can reach speeds of Mach 14 (approximately 18,000 km/h) and strike targets with high precision. This footage reveals the projectile’s unique capability to alter its trajectory by igniting a second-stage motor upon reentry into the atmosphere. This level of missile technology is currently not operational in any Western Nation.