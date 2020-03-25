ΤΑ ΕΛΕΓΑΝ ΣΤΑ ΜΟΥΤΡΑ ΜΑΣ. ΤΩΡΑ ΕΜΠΕΔΩΣΑΜΕ Ή ΌΧΙ ΑΚΟΜΑ;

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1579 views • March 25, 2020
Το ανέβασα το 2010
Η Αννα Ψαρούδα Μπενάκη τα είπε στον Παπούλια όταν ορκιζόταν
Πρόεδρος Δημοκρατίας. Ο ΓΑΠ το 2010, όταν ειχε κατασκευαστεί
το χρέος και μπήκαμε στα μνημόνια.
Πολλοι δεν έδωσαν σημασία τότε.. Σήμερα που υλοποιούνται
όλα κατά γράμμα, εμπεδώσαμε ή όχι ακόμα;
Η Αννα Ψαρούδα Μπενάκη τα είπε στον Παπούλια όταν ορκιζόταν
Πρόεδρος Δημοκρατίας. Ο ΓΑΠ το 2010, όταν ειχε κατασκευαστεί
το χρέος και μπήκαμε στα μνημόνια.
Πολλοι δεν έδωσαν σημασία τότε.. Σήμερα που υλοποιούνται
όλα κατά γράμμα, εμπεδώσαμε ή όχι ακόμα;
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