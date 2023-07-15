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⚠️ US VP Harris admits to depopulation agenda: "When we..reduce population"
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
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1892 views • July 15, 2023

🐈 CAT OUT OF BAG 👜

⚠️ US VP Harris admits to depopulation agenda:

"When we..reduce population"

Source @Robin Monotti + Dr Mike Yeadon + Cory Morningstar

Thanks to Marts for the Link

Keywords
genocidedepopulationkamala harris
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