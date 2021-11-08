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School Caught Torturing Child: Administrators locked unmasked child out of building in cold
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10 views • November 08, 2021
A mother in Rochester, Massachusetts was shocked to find out that her son was locked out of school, and left in 45-degree weather, for the high crime of not wearing a mask. Heather Wedge joins Stew to discuss what happened, and what the police told her when they arrived to investigate the abuse.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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