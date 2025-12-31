BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Enemy Offensive at the Year's End
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
153 views • 1 day ago

Enemy Offensive at the Year's End.

On December 28, the (Ukrainian) enemy, taking advantage of poor weather conditions and bypassing minefields, attempted to advance towards DOBROPILLIA - VARVATIVKA (Zaporizhia direction) and break through the defense.

The offensive was futile - they were almost completely ground up, with no data on prisoners. As our combat comrades say, "they were probing the defense".

The crews are heroes, on constant duty, losing drones but preventing the enemy from advancing. In such poor weather, drones are lost very quickly, but the work must continue!

🤙Spetsnaz Archangel! (rusich_army)

Adding:

New Year's Greeting from Russian President Vladimir Putin📝

🔻Key Statements:

▪️The country's future depends largely on its citizens, their ability to rely on their own strengths, mutual support, and responsibility for each other.

▪️Personal plans and hopes of each individual are inseparable from the fate of the Motherland: people's labor, successes, and achievements form new chapters of Russia's thousand-year history.

▪️Social unity is a key factor in sovereignty, security, and sustainable state development.

▪️Special words of gratitude and support are addressed to participants of the special military operation: they have taken responsibility to defend their native land, truth, and justice.

▪️Millions of Russians are mentally alongside the fighters and commanders on New Year's Eve, sharing hopes and belief in victory.

▪️The President emphasized the importance of traditions, faith, and historical memory, which connect generations and strengthen the country as one big family.

▪️Russia will continue to work and create, moving forward for the future of children and grandchildren, for a strong and sovereign country.

@Rybar

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
