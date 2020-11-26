Charlotte Iserbyt on Education, Common Core & Solutions

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wearechangect
In this video, We Are Change CT had the opportunity to meet & interview Charlotte Iserbyt at The Save Long Island Forum. Jeff Durkin had the chance to ask about her book Deliberate Dumbing Down of America, how Common Core is being implemented across the U.S., and solutions for people to get involved & fight back against Common Core.
Learn more about Charlotte Iserbyt check out: http://www.deliberatedumbingdown.com/
Learn more about Save Long Island: http://savelongisland.org/
Check out the Save Long Island Forum website to see a list of all the speakers: http://savelongislandforum.com/
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Jeff @ http://twitter.com/Jeffwrcct
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