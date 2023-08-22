Create New Account
NEW WORLD ORDER by FEAR DEVOID
15 views
Published 19 hours ago

FEAR DEVOID is a new Metal Band releasing music with a message. Please help support our debut track 'NEW WORLD ORDER, by Downloading it from Apple Music, Amazon, Bandcamp, or Stream it wherever available.https://music.apple.com/us/album/new-world-order-single/1692855871


Ryan 'Machine' Keane / Guitars/Bass
Steve Montgomery / Vocals/Drums/Synths
nwonew world orderheavy metalmusic videolyric videothe great resetklaus schwabmetal music videofear devoid

