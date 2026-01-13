"THEY LIED TO YOU ABOUT EVERYTHING !!!!"

Break Free from the Global Prison!!!

This track is a prophetic system breach, tearing down the walls of man's control. We expose the "broad road" of deception—from the Talmudic traditions of Judaism and the paganized empire of Christianity with its 40,000 denominations, to the tyrannical lies of Islam and the empty philosophies of the East. This song dismantles every machine of bondage, from cults to Atheism, revealing them as cages for the spirit. It’s a direct call to abandon the global delusion and walk the narrow path of the Renewed Covenant through Yahusha ha Mashiah, the Living Torah.





This song is straight from the key Scripture (Matthew 7:14). It immediately contrasts with the "broad road" and positions the song as the answer that exposes a controlling matrix of all worldly ideologies.





View my research paper:

“SEEK and you Shall FIND.”

https://figshare.com/articles/dataset/Seek_And_You_Shall_Find_Mtt_7_7_pdf/29610803?file=56429876

