Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 New Garden Supplies! 🤩🐶
The Kamakura Gardener
Published 18 hours ago

Spring is definitely in the air! Some cherry trees are in full bloom, the Japanese Bush Warblers have returned with their pretty songs. I gone out and bought a bunch of new garden supplies, a new grow tower and astroturf for the lower garden. I’ve also bought some new cookware and have added a new twist to Haru-chan’s homemade dog food: shredded carrots. 🐶🤩👍🏾


 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

