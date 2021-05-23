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#01-of-14-The Real Dystopia by Pastor Andre Scalfani
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10 views • May 23, 2021
Prophecies from the Bible are unfolding right in front of our eyes. These cataclysmic events point to a critical change in our world coming in the near future. Learn to decipher the prophecies of the Bible and their warnings for today, discover America's role in the final days, and find peace by understanding God's plan in the last-day events.
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