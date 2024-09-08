CERN and the OCCULT: What You NEED to know about CERN and the ALCHEMISTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You know this organization, thinks that it can keep us in the dark, it thinks that it can hide these things from us, and at the same time mock us, provoke us, and throw its occult loving agendas right in our face
ZEOLITE PURE BODY EXTRA: https://linktr.ee/jaewoodward
Secret Symbols of the Rosicrucians Preface:
https://31d1f423bcba108aaff2-a123d94552488853abf97064176f909f.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.com/secret_symbols_preface.pdf
Book 1:
https://31d1f423bcba108aaff2-a123d94552488853abf97064176f909f.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.com/secret_symbols_book1.pdf
Book 2:
https://31d1f423bcba108aaff2-a123d94552488853abf97064176f909f.ssl.cf5.rackcdn.com/secret_symbols_book2.pdf
WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com
WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504
INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237
BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e
SUDDEN WAVE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@SuddenWave
SUBSCRIBE
LIKE And SHARE