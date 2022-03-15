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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03-14-2022
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10 views • March 15, 2022
An outbreak of the Omnicrom variant in China has caused panic and nonsense to hqppen as the country locked down cities that are huge. But we need to look at this because the leaders of the left here are watching. Can they get away with doing it again?
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