Lying Apostles! (Letters to the 7 Churches-Ephesus)

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Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wWHhKBI-0YvdcU9ZxJpu5J86ig1Q22rd/view?usp=share_link
Previous videos on the 144,000 of Israel: https://youtu.be/Baua9eq3R0k
https://youtu.be/sAtgQHoetA4, https://youtu.be/6WdEzREFwlM
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
What if we’re still here in November? https://youtu.be/alCs2wWOb58
The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE
7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
“In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg&index=1&t=66s
Bema Seat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp
“Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s
“The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s